WANSHINGTON: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to jointly pay approximately $15 million to settle Syria’s arrears to the World Bank.

A joint Saudi-Qatari statement said: ‘’In continuation of the ongoing efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to support and accelerate the recovery of the Syrian Arab Republic’s economy, and in light of recent discussions held during the High-level Roundtable on Syria on the margin of the 2025 WBG/IMF Spring Meetings, the ministries of finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar jointly announce their commitment to settle Syria's outstanding arrears to the World Bank Group, totaling around $15 million.''

This commitment will pave the way for the World Bank Group to resume support and operations in Syria after a suspension of more than 14 years. It will also unlock Syria’s access to financial support in the near term for the development of critical sectors, as well as technical assistance that will contribute to institutional rebuilding, capacity development, and policy formulation and reform to drive development.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar call upon international and regional financial institutions to promptly resume and expand their development engagement in Syria and to expand efforts, in line with their mandates, to improve the lives of the Syrian people and realise their aspirations for a future marked by opportunity and well-being, contributing to the broader stability and prosperity of the region.