TEHRAN: The number of dead in the massive blast and following fire at Shahid Rajaee port increased to at least 40, while the number of the injured surpassed 1,000, according to the latest figures released by Iranian authorities.

Mohammad Ashouri, governor of Hormozgan, in southern Iran, where Bandar Abbas is the provincial capital, announced that the death toll increased to 40.

"More than a thousand people were injured in the incident, of which 194 are currently hospitalized and the rest have been discharged after receiving treatment,'' he said as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

He said that efforts are underway to identify some of the victims who suffered severe burns.