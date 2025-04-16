Muscat: The number of passengers passing through the Sultanate of Oman's airports by the end of February 2025 saw a decrease of 6.7 percent, reaching 2,535,246, compared to 2,717,835 passengers during the same period in 2024. Preliminary data from the National Center for Statistics and Information revealed this decline across the Sultanate's airports, with varying impacts on individual locations.

Muscat International Airport experienced a 7.5 percent decrease in passenger numbers, handling approximately 2,280,280 passengers by the end of February 2025, down from 2,463,856 in the corresponding period of 2024. The total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 11 percent, reaching 15,133 compared to 16,996 flights in February 2024. Indian, Omani, and Pakistani nationals were the most frequent travellers through Muscat International Airport during February 2025.

In contrast, Salalah Airport recorded a 5.4 percent increase in passenger numbers, reaching 244,590 by the end of February 2025, up from 232,077 in the same period last year. However, the total number of flights at Salalah Airport decreased by 8.1 percent, from 1,572 to 1,444 flights.

Sohar Airport witnessed a significant decline in activity, with the number of flights decreasing by 74.5 percent to just 28 by the end of February, compared to 110 flights in the same period of 2024. Passenger numbers at Sohar Airport also dropped dramatically by 98 percent, reaching only 226 passengers, down from 11,410 in February 2024.

Duqm Airport also experienced a slight decrease in both flights and passengers. The number of flights fell by 3.8 percent to 100, compared to 104 in February 2024, while passenger numbers decreased by 3.3 percent, reaching 10,150, down from 10,492 in the same period last year.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

