Moscow: A jump of about 300 percent was recorded in the number of Russian tourists' arrival in the Sultanate of Oman.

In 2023, 53,145 Russian tourists visited Oman, compared to about 13,000 tourists in 2022.

Promotional workshops organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of the Russian Federation began in the Russian capital, Moscow on Tuesday. It will last for two days and include Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The workshops aim to introduce the most prominent tourism components and experiences in the Sultanate of Oman, enhance presence and increase tourism movement from the Russian market to the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to creating a promotional platform for Omani tourism companies and institutions in cooperation with Russian tourism companies.

The Ministry's delegation is headed by Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism. , with the participation of 20 Omani tourism institutions.

The workshops include holding bilateral meetings between major hotels, tourism companies and airlines in the Sultanate of Oman and representatives of the important tourism companies, tour operators and travel agents in Russia, with the aim of raising the number of Russian visitors to the Sultanate of Oman.

Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, explained that the promotional workshops organised by the Ministry in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg aim to introduce the largest and most important Russian tourism companies to the Omani market and to enhance relations between tourism operators in the Sultanate of Oman and the Russian Federation.

He added that the Sultanate of Oman is a multi-seasonal destination, famous for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, and attracts tourists from all categories. The current focus is on attracting more travellers to experience the luxurious and diverse hospitality in the Sultanate of Oman, as the Ministry participated in the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2024. . He stressed that the selection of the Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg to organise the promotional workshops came after the success witnessed by the promotional campaigns and events carried out by the Ministry in the targeted tourist markets in various countries of the world during the past period, and during the coming period.

These efforts will be strengthened with intensive promotional programmes to enhance tourism movement to the Sultanate of Oman.

It should be noted that promotional workshops outside the Sultanate of Oman are one of the most important programmes that contribute to introducing the most important tourism components in Oman and focus on experiences to enhance tourism movement and create communication platforms between Omani tourism companies and institutions and the international tourism companies.

