Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Hassan Allam Construction Saudi, alongside King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, is proud to announce the signing of the construction works contract for the Primary Coral Nursery within KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative, the world’s largest coral reef restoration effort in partnership with NEOM, located at Haddah Beach, North of Saudi Arabia.The signing of the construction contract took place in the presence of Mohamed El Dahshoury, Hassan Allam Construction CEO; Tony Chan, KAUST President; Ian Campbell,VP, NTI; Mohamed El Aasar, Managing Director of Hassan Allam Construction Saudi; Mark Gillan, Associate VP, Technologies and Special Projects; Sameh Helal, CHRO at Hassan Allam Holding; Amr Atiah,Director, Special Projects, and various other dignitariesThe scope of work encompasses the construction of the primary coral nursery and external infrastructure works.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, expressed his enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with KAUST is a true testament to the power of partnership and collective action in addressing the pressing environmental challenges of our time. The KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative is the world’s largest coral restoration effort, as it not only aims to restore and protect marine environments but also serves as a model for sustainable conservation efforts."

In a statement, Dr. Ian Campbell, KAUST Vice President of the National Transformation Institute (NTI), emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying, "Today marks a pivotal moment in the journey to build the world's largest coral reef restoration initative. This ambitious program aims to preserve, restore and enhance 100 hectares of vibrant coral ecosystem in the Red Sea, and serve as a beacon of hope for coral conservation efforts globally. We look forward to completing the construction of the land-based facilities of the project in partnership with Hassan Allam.”

The land-based coral nursery will house around 400 tanks and the latest coral propagation technologies, aiming to preserve, restore, and enhance the Red Sea’s natural coral ecosystems. Starting with a 100-hectare reefscape near Shushah Island, the Initiative aims to restore coral reefs in the region and beyond.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hassan Allam Construction Saudi's expansion in the region. The company's commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation aligns with the goals of the KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative, showcasing its dedication to impactful and socially responsible projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Hassan Allam Holding is a leading group with a focus on engineering and construction, and investment and development. The group operates in diverse sectors including infrastructure, energy, water, industrial, logistics, petrochemical, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, in the past five years, it has delivered over 70 projects and has a current backlog exceeding USD 5 billion. The group is named among the Engineering News-Record (ENR) list of the top 250 global contractors. For more information, visit www.hassanallam.com

