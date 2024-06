Spain's trade deficit widened 6% in April from the same month a year earlier to 4.66 billion euros ($4.98 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Monday.

Imports over the period increased by 14.6% to 38.65 billion euros, while exports rose 15.8% to 33.99 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by David Latona)