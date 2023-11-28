Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday his country is ready to sign a deal on the status of the enclave of Gibraltar as early as Wednesday as he is due to meet with newly appointed British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Brussels.

Albares said he spoke with Cameron on Monday on the telephone and both men agreed to meet in Brussels to further discuss the status of Gibraltar there.

"Spain put on the table, several months ago, a balanced and generous agreement," Albares said in an interview with Spanish TV station Telecinco.