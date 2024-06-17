Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.2% month-on-month in May and were also up 0.8% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday, confirming preliminary data. May’s 0.8% annual rate was down from +0.9% in April.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.2% on the month and increased 0.8% annually, remaining unchanged from a 0.8% annual rise in April. Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 2.2% year-on-year on the HICP index in May, down from +2.3% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details: May April March The EU-harmonised index (HICP): Monthly change +0.2 +0.5 +1.2 Year-on-year inflation +0.8 +0.9 +1.2 Index (base 2015=100) 122.7 122.4 121.8 The NIC index: Monthly change +0.2 +0.1 0.0 Year-on-year inflation +0.8 +0.8 +1.2 Index (base 2015=100) 120.6 120.3 120.2 (Reporting by Laura Contemori, editing by Valentina Consiglio)



