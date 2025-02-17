Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Italy enjoy close relations and collaborations in trade, culture, tourism and other areas, said a top Italian official visiting Qatar.

Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H E Maria Tripodi said Italy is Qatar’s largest trading partner in Europe and third largest globally. “In my meeting this morning with the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, we emphasised the special relationship that binds Qatar with Italy, the first European and third global trade partner to Doha. This is an achievement of which our country is proud, for the contribution we have made within the ambitious ‘Vision 2030’ of Qatar,” the Undersecretary of State said. She was speaking at an event to mark Italian Design Day yesterday.

Tripodi said the occasion served as a celebration of Italian design, as well as of the success of commercial relations between Italy and Qatar. Through the annual Italian Design Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy celebrates the creativity, functionality, and good taste of Italian products worldwide, She added.

“Even more satisfying is the ability we have shown as a nation to work together here in Qatar, with the contribution of everyone: businesses, individuals, and institutions. I want all of you to know that we are at your service to make Italy grow together, both at the Farnesina in Rome and here in Doha, at our Embassy and the Italian Trade Office,” Tripodi added.

Some design projects by the students of Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) were displayed on the occasion. The undersecretary of state said art and design was an important connection between the two countries. “Our cultures are becoming increasingly interconnected, and our young people can more and more appreciate the opportunities of connections between Italy and Qatar as a chance for growth, understanding, and for building lasting relationships for the future.”

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi highlighted Qatar-Italy ties especially in areas of art, design and culture. “Design is an important part of our relations. It connects minds, it connects technology, business, people. And it connects Italy and Qatar.”

The Ambassador also emphasised Qatar-Italy collaboration for peace and stability in the region and beyond. “This is a year of special energy. We have ahead of us time of uncertainty and unsolved issues regionally and globally.

“Definitely there are a lot of questions. We in Italy and Qatar are convinced that to address these questions, these issues, we need dialogue, we need a conversation, and we need to work together in spirit of cooperation and friendship, and our friendship with Qatar is an example of how we can do this. Together we are strong,” Ambassador Toschi concluded.

Addressing the gathering, VCUarts Qatar’s Dean Amir Berbić said it was a pivotal time in Qatar-Italy cultural partnership with recent announcement of Qatar to have a permanent pavilion at Venice Biennale. “We value very much the connection that is developed between VCUarts Qatar campus and the Italian creative community both here in Qatar and abroad. We are so fortunate to have some of Italy’s most talented and creative people teaching our students at VCUarts Qatar. They are truly making an amazing impact on the school by being at the top of their fields as designers, artists, and scholars and immersing our students in incredible educational experiences.”

