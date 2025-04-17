U.S. President Donald Trump plays host on Thursday to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close ally who wants to act as a power broker between Washington and Europe amid tensions over U.S tariffs.

The 27-nation European Union faces 25% import tariffs on steel and aluminum and cars, and broader tariffs on almost all other goods under Trump's policy to hit countries he says impose high barriers to U.S. imports.

Meloni, a 48-year-old conservative who Trump has warmed to, was the only European Union leader invited to Trump's inauguration in January. Trump's move to pause most global tariffs for 90 days last week has eased some pressure on Meloni.

Their meeting will take place the day before she hosts Vice President JD Vance in Rome. These back-to-back talks could be critical in determining whether she can play a mediator role between the United States and Europe.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks and have lunch during Meloni's day visit to Washington. She stayed overnight at the Blair House guest house across the street from the White House.

Meloni is walking a tightrope between her ideological affinity to the president and her ties with European allies, who have criticized Trump's tariff hikes and his decision to exclude the EU from talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Meloni is facing pressure at home to protect Italy's export-driven economy, which last year ran a 40 billion euro ($45.4 billion) trade surplus with the U.S.

But she must also be seen to defend the interests of the whole 27-nation EU bloc.

French government ministers have warned that the nationalist Italian leader might undermine EU unity by going alone to Washington, but the European Commission, which has responsibility for negotiating trade accords, welcomed Meloni's trip.

