Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Gudaibiya Palace.

The meeting took place as part of Prime Minister Meloni’s official visit to Bahrain.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the long-standing Bahrain-Italy relations, deepened by a shared history of multi-sectoral collaboration and the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral co-operation across various sectors, reaffirming the kingdom’s commitment to advancing the strategic partnership, particularly in the economic, commercial and investment sectors, to achieve mutual aspirations.

HRH Prince Salman welcomed the visiting leader and her accompanying delegation to the kingdom.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations, discussing shared interests and addressing the latest regional and international developments.

HRH Prince Salman emphasised that Bahrain, led by the King, is committed to spreading peace and promoting tolerance, coexistence and dialogue among civilisations, cultures and religions.

He highlighted Italy’s role, alongside allied countries, in safeguarding regional and international security and peace.

An official reception ceremony was held featuring the national anthems of Bahrain and Italy.

Isa Bin Salman Education Charitable Trust board of trustees chairman and Labour Fund (Tamkeen) board of directors chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and several senior officials also attended the meeting.

