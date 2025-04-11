Wholly Omani state-owned OQ Chemicals, a global manufacturer of Oxo chemicals used as intermediaries in the production of a wide array of commodities, has been acquired by a partnership of European-based investment firms, it was announced on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

A subsidiary of OQ – the integrated global energy group of the Sultanate of Oman – OQ Chemicals manufactures Oxo intermediates and Oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These chemicals are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics.

On Wednesday, the alliance of Strategic Value Partners (SVP), a global alternative investment firm based in the UK, and Blantyre Capital Limited, a London-based investment manager, revealed that funds managed by the two companies have acquired OQ Chemicals. Also as part of the transaction, OQ Chemicals will be rebranded to OXEA, the name it held prior to its acquisition by OQ in 2013.

While financial details about the transaction were not immediately revealed, it is understood that it covers all of OQ Chemicals’ global operations, including primary production sites in Germany and the United States. The group has more than 1,200 employees on its rolls, and markets its products to over 60 countries globally.

Earlier in the week, global law firm Akin stated that it had advised the ad hoc group of lenders to OQ Chemicals on the group’s holistic recapitalisation, and amendment of its credit facilities.

“The transaction closed on April 8, 2025, with certain lenders becoming the new shareholders of the Group following a partial equitisation of their loans and injection of new equity. The lenders under the Group’s senior credit facilities have also amended and extended their loans. The transaction was implemented consensually, following overwhelming support from the Group’s lenders,” Akin noted in a press statement.

Significantly, both investment firms behind the newly rebranded OXEA’s acquisition are financial heavyweights in their own right. SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management, and has invested more than $53 billion of capital since inception. Blantyre, a specialist in middle market equity and debt solutions, manages more than €2.7bn of long-term capital commitments on behalf of leading institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, and endowments.

Both players have pledged to strengthen OXEA’s positioning in the global oxo market. “OXEA’s leading market positions, global reach, and innovation capabilities provide a solid foundation for long-term growth,” said HJ Woltery, Co-Head of the European Investment Team at SVP.

“OXEA’s significant expertise in oxo chemicals, combined with its global footprint, presents ample opportunities for growth. We look forward to supporting the Company as it continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its strategic position in the industry,” added Mubashir Mukadam, Chief Investment Officer at Blantyre Capital.

