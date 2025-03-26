Bahrain - Thirty-three MPs approved the 2025-2026 national state budget during yesterday’s session.

Six MPs rejected the move, while only Parliament’s public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman MP Bader Al Tamimi was absent.

According to the draft, the total spending budget for both this year and the next will be BD8.916 billion, divided into BD4.379bn this year and BD4.536bn the next.

The government is anticipating general revenues of around BD6.383bn – BD2.924bn this year and BD3.459bn the next.

Present during the weekly session was an eight-member ministerial team led by Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

He reaffirmed that the government operated under the leadership’s directives ensuring that all projects and programmes were designed to benefit citizens, enhance living standards and create new opportunities.

He outlined the government’s approach to gradually reducing the deficit without affecting citizens’ well-being, price stability or the availability of essential goods.

“There are multiple options to address the deficit,” he added. “It is much higher than it should be, but we must work together on sustainable solutions that do not negatively impact people,” Shaikh Salman explained.

He also confirmed direct cash support suggested for low-income citizens in case of changes to subsidised commodity prices had been removed during this budget cycle, keeping things as they are.

Shaikh Salman provided an insight into efforts to diversify government revenues, highlighting an increase in the share of non-oil revenues.

“The ministries worked relentlessly throughout Ramadan to ensure all required information and figures were provided quickly,” he added. “I extend my sincere gratitude to my team at the ministry, all ministers and their teams.

“This has been a shared effort, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful co-operation for the benefit of the country and its people.”

Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki, who is politically responsible for Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, highlighted the role of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund in supporting economic projects.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain, who is politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission, said plans were ongoing to train Bahrainis to fill government jobs and reduce the reliance on expatriates.

The budget will be debated and voted on during an extraordinary Shura Council session tomorrow.

