Cairo, Egypt: Giza Systems, the leading digital transformation enabler and systems’ integrator in the MEA region unveiled its corporate rebrand and launch, reflecting the Company’s commitment to innovation and delivering digitally-driven solutions.

The rebrand aligns with Giza Systems’ strategy of digital transformation positioning, and the company's purpose of transformation through technology for all communities. The new brand is rooted in Giza Systems’ heritage, technology, values and people – all of which have made it the regional digital transformation powerhouse it is today.

Constantly challenging itself to evolve and grow, the rebrand embodies the company’s reinvention, organizational culture and forward-looking drive to embrace change and partner with clients to enable their growth through innovative solutions.

The new brand creates a clear and applicable brand architecture that can accommodate the growth of all Giza Systems subsidiaries and take the brand into its new era of growth. It is designed to strategically connect all the subsidiaries to the Giza Systems mother brand in a strong and cohesive manner.

The new Giza Systems brand strategy was set with the sole purpose of enabling Giza Systems partners, stakeholders, and communities to reach their full potential through technology and innovation. Giza Systems’ plan to achieve its new brand purpose entails being a talent incubator by setting new standards for knowledge and development; developing new initiatives that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; and optimizing customers’, partners’ and stakeholders’ potential and capabilities through digital transformation.

“At the heart of the new brand identity is our logo, as it reflects who we are and what we stand for. It represents the Giza Systems initials within a modern presentation of the hexagon – the most common shape in nature, and the most efficient in geometry and architecture,” stated Shehab ElNawawi, Chairman of Giza Systems Group. He added, “Included as part of the logo is also a more subtle arrow that gives the feeling of perpetual movement forward to convey the idea that Giza Systems has transformed and will continue to transform and evolve - always moving ahead – and enabling our communities to move ahead in their own transformation.”

Osama Sorour, Giza Systems Group CEO, added: “At our core, we are problem solvers. We deliver innovative solutions to complex problems; and that is our promise to our customers and communities. And as we evolve, our brand strategy and visual identity needed to reflect this growth. Our new brand strategy and renewed values capitalize on our talented teams, their forward-looking mindset and their readiness and openness to learn new things and embrace change. Throughout our 48 years in the business, we have and always will continue to evolve to stay ahead of industry trends and market changes, to strategically support the needs of our clients, our communities and our people.”

The new branding will be rolled out in the coming weeks across our offices to enhance our stakeholders’ experience and better communicate our business, culture, and commitment to our communities and our people.

