DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris has been named a winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Customers and partners around the world rely on Kodak Alaris for its deep technical expertise and ability to deliver successful projects that minimize time-to-value and maximize ROI. The company has a proven track record of providing customers with comprehensive maintenance and exceptional support, evidenced by an April 2024 Net Promoter Score of 84.1% worldwide, a 94% customer satisfaction rating, and an 85.6% customer renewal rate.

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Kodak Alaris for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

Harlyn Hanson, Vice President of Global Services at Kodak Alaris, said: “We are very proud that our team has earned this recognition for excellence in customer service. Kodak Alaris is one of the only multi-vendor solution providers in the document capture industry and our team of expert field engineers service all major scanner, microfilm, and storage equipment. Not only do we onboard businesses quickly and accurately, but with a consistently high first-time fix rate of 92.5% and regular proactive preventative maintenance visits, we continue to ensure that our customers achieve greater uptime and can continue business as usual with minimal disruption.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning software, scanners, and professional services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.