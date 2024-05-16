SKY AD. Developments, the Emirati Diamond Group’s real estate arm in Egypt, has announced its participation in the 25th edition of Hazi Misr Prime exhibition, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from May 16 to 18 to promote its portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo.

This participation is part of SKY AD. Developments' strategy to support the government's efforts to boost real estate exports, increase foreign currency inflows, attract new buyers, and achieve a significant rise in property sales. It also aims to advance ongoing projects and explore new investment opportunities.

At Hazi Misr Prime exhibition, SKY AD. will showcase its Bluetree project, which spans over 50 feddans in New Cairo with an investment of EGP 8 billion, featuring residential units ranging from 115 to 300 square meters with payment plans extending up to nine years. The project is distinguished by its high-level design and services, Bluetree won the African Property Award for the year 2023 as the best residential project in the category of “Residential Projects More than Twenty Units”

SKY AD. Developments will also present residential units from "One Residence," the latest phase of the Capital Avenue project.Capital Avenue , a major commercial development in the R8 area of the New Administrative Capital, won the African Property Award in 2022. Spanning over 21,000 square meters, it boasts several unique features, including its prime location overlooking the Diplomatic District the tourist walkway, and the open club. The first units are set for delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

"Our participation in Hazi Misr Prime exhibition aims to achieve our sales target of EGP 7 billion for 2024. We believe in the significant role exhibitions play in reaching our annual sales goals, as many customers prefer purchasing property through exhibitions." Remarked Mostafa Salah, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of SKY AD. He added, “The Company offers a diverse range of residential units in various sizes, as well as commercial units suitable for real estate investors seeking regular returns.”

Furthermore, He stated that the company has successfully attracted new buyers through its participation in real estate exhibitions in the past, including Egyptians living abroad, and Arab and foreign buyers who trust the high-quality real estate products offered by SKY AD. and the reputation and expertise of its parent company, the UAE-based Diamond Group. This supports the government's efforts to export real estate and promote the country's urban development.

Hazi Misr Prime exhibition is one of the largest Egyptian real estate exhibitions in the Gulf. The 25th edition will be held at Burj Rafal, JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh, to accommodate a large number of visitors. The previous editions have successfully attracted thousands of visitors from across the Kingdom.

SKY AD. has achieved significant success through its participation in local and international exhibitions, securing a large portion of its annual sales through these events, thanks to the comprehensive urban projects it offers for the first time in Egypt.

About Sky AD. Developments:

Launched in 2021, SKY AD. Real Estate Developments is a subsidiary of Diamond Group; a leading Emirati regional group specialized in real estate development and construction. With a diverse portfolio of projects and operations, the Group’s total investment is over USD 1 billion, through more than 17 projects in the UAE.

With a vertically integrated business model with various mixed-use developments featuring different models of residential units and leisure facilities ensuring fully integrated communities. SKY AD’s Developments is home to a number of different commercial components including schools, business parks, hotels, and utilities in Abu Dhabi & Al-Ein.

As a trustworthy developer, SKY AD. Developments has a portfolio of four projects in Egypt so far, three of which are located in the New Administrative Capital: Residence Eight, Capital Avenue, and One Residence, in addition to Bluetree, which is located at the Golden Square in New Cairo.