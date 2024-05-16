Washington:– e& today announced a strategic partnership during International Telecoms Week (ITW) in the United States with network security company, Cato Networks, marking a significant milestone that will establish a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) within the global technology group’s SmartHub Data Centre.

As one of the UAE's premier carrier-neutral data facilities, e&’s SmartHub will serve as a crucial platform for Cato Networks' business customers enabling them to access enhanced interconnectivity and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology.

Nabil Bacoucche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “We are excited to share our partnership with Cato Networks, which reflects our dedication to building a connected world that nurtures growth for both businesses and individuals. Leveraging our extensive network of strategically located data centers, we provide access to a significant portion of the global population through top-notch infrastructure. We are enthusiastic about supporting Cato Networks with a competitive advantage by seamlessly linking them to international digital networks.”

This collaboration is set to unlock numerous global interconnection opportunities for Cato Networks' customers. Customers will benefit from SmartHub's extensive ecosystem, which offers access to interconnected communities and ensures a broad reach to international markets. The integration into e&'s SmartHub will allow Cato Networks' customers to enjoy the advantages of reduced latency and superior connectivity performance, optimising their global communications and data transfer capabilities.

“Our partnership with e& provides organisations with unparalleled connectivity and a seamless network security stack, setting a new standard in flexibility and agility. Organisations today require the efficiency and effectiveness of a cloud-native platform, delivering a comprehensive network and security infrastructure within minutes and hours. Cato is dedicated to supporting the Gulf region and recognises the significance of collaborating with global leaders such as e& to deliver secure digital services in an ever-expanding interconnected world,” said Kanwar Loyal, VP for Northern Europe & MEA.

The robust infrastructure of SmartHub, embedded in submarine landing stations and terrestrial borders, connects the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, and serves as an ICT bridge between continents. Ensuring seamless connectivity and continuity across regions, SmartHub offers a community-based ecosystem encompassing reliable caching servers and edge nodes serving internet users, hyper-scalers, content delivery networks (CDNs), video streaming and gaming platforms, and financial services providers.

-Ends-

About e& Carrier & Wholesale Services

As an enabler of connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e& - one of the leading technology groups in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a driver for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier & Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

Globally acclaimed as the “Best Wholesale Provider”, e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region’s most extensive international network that links more than 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching 800 + destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 32 countries (across both telecom and technology businesses), and over 173 million subscribers, e& Carrier & Wholesale offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers, and OTTs worldwide to fulfil their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes International Voice, International Roaming, Mobility Services, Messaging Solutions, Data & Connectivity and Satellites Services.

https://www.eand.com/en/whoweare/carrier-and-wholesale/index.html

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.