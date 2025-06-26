Dubai, UAE: In line with the International Day for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), the Business Library at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) reaffirms its role as a national knowledge hub, supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable economic development in the UAE.

Serving as a bridge between bold ideas and practical execution, the Business Library provides a calm, fully equipped environment that fosters creativity and learning for startups, entrepreneurs, students, and business professionals.

A Destination for Business Minds

The Business Library offers:

Over 53,000 specialised business books

specialised business books Access to more than 1.3 billion electronic resources

electronic resources 32 subject areas, including marketing, HR, law, finance, economics, technology, governance, and entrepreneurship

subject areas, including marketing, HR, law, finance, economics, technology, governance, and entrepreneurship 8 local and international databases, including company profiles, case studies, strategic reports, and e-books

It supports users in building practical skills, keeping pace with market trends, and making informed business decisions that contribute to economic growth.

Designed for Growth and Collaboration

The library features multi-purpose meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor theatres, desktop workstations, high-speed Wi-Fi, and advanced presentation facilities. It also hosts regular panel discussions and talks with business leaders, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and entrepreneurial engagement.

High Demand for Future-Focused Content

Books on digital finance and cryptocurrencies are among the most read, reflecting growing interest in blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and emerging trends in the digital economy. These materials explore fundamentals, regulation, and the impact of technology on the future of business and investment.

Popular Titles Driving Engagement

The most in-demand titles include:

From Zero to One by Peter Thiel

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

The First 90 Days by Michael Watkins

Leading Change by John Kotter

Cryptocurrencies: The Basics of Blockchain and Beyond

These books support leadership development and provide practical insights into launching, managing, and scaling successful enterprises.

Whether preparing to start a new business, enhance institutional performance, or upskill in a competitive market, the Business Library at MBRL remains a vital destination for those shaping the future of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.