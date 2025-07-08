HARTLEPOOL, United Kingdom – JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the global subsea cable supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has been awarded a significant service contract by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing and services. The work will see JDR test 14 umbilical cables for offshore platforms in the Middle East, covering two major work scopes across multiple offshore platforms. This includes the testing and monitoring of critical hydraulic and electrical control systems to support operations across the platforms.

JDR’s scope of work will support the safe and efficient operation of the umbilical cables. This includes pre-deployment testing, monitoring during lay operations, and integration testing, with offshore technicians, equipment, and technical support provided throughout the operation to ensure the umbilicals are properly monitored during the installation and integration phases.

Alan Combe, Service Sales Manager EMEA at JDR, said: “Securing this contract reflects the strength of our service offering and the capability of our team to deliver technically complex service work in the Middle East. It’s an exciting region, full of opportunity and innovation, and an important part of JDR’s long-term focus. We’re looking forward to working closely with the L&T team throughout the installation and testing phases.”

The project will be managed from JDR’s UK service centre in Newcastle, with technicians rotating offshore for multiple mobilisations to test the 14 umbilicals. The specialist team will provide on-site support throughout the process.

“The Middle East continues to present strong opportunities for JDR, both for our subsea cables and our service offering,” said Carl Pilmer, Chief Sales Officer at JDR. “As we consolidate our presence in the Middle East, this project is a good example of how we’re supporting customers in the region with reliable and high-quality delivery.”

About JDR Cable Systems

JDR’s world-leading solutions bring power and control to energy systems in the global offshore oil, gas and renewable industries. For more than 30 years, we have built our success on our technical expertise and reliability. Every market we enter, every customer we serve, and every project we deliver benefits from exactly the same dedication to technical quality, service and support.

In designing, manufacturing, delivering, installing, and supporting subsea power cables and umbilical systems, our engineers and manufacturers are committed to providing products and services of the highest quality. We deliver consistently reliable solutions through our specialist engineering and experienced project management teams. Our 24/7 service and support throughout the product lifecycle meets even the most complex and demanding project requirements.

About TFKable Group

TFKable Group is a leading global producer of wires and cables, with major production facilities in Europe and sales offices globally. With its HQ in Poland, TFKable Group consists of several trading companies, with a significant number of production plants around Europe and a Cable Waste Recycling Department in Poland. TFKable Group offers 25,000 types of wires and cables, which are sold in 80 countries. With a consistent growth strategy based on client portfolio diversification, TFKable Group has cemented its position as a world leader in the cable business, with significant further development potential.