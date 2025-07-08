Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the launch of registration for a specialised training programme designed to equip Bahraini entrepreneurs with core financial management and strategic planning skills to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of their businesses.

Targeting Bahraini citizens with active commercial registrations — including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and virtual CR holders — the initiative aims to build foundational financial competencies among business owners navigating today’s dynamic economic environment.

The programme is supported by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, subject to applicable terms and conditions, and will be delivered in evening sessions to accommodate working entrepreneurs. Participants will also benefit from one-on-one mentorship with experts in entrepreneurship, finance, corporate governance, risk management, and business development.

Commenting on the launch, BIBF’s Head of Business Development and Acting Head of the Banking and Finance Centre, Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, stated: "This programme is designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their decision-making processes and adopt financial practices that support long-term sustainability. It reflects BIBF’s commitment to providing practical, results-driven training that meets the evolving needs of Bahrain’s business sector."

He affirmed that this initiative falls within BIBF’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, in collaboration with Tamkeen, by offering specialised training programmes that contribute to building the capabilities of entrepreneurs and achieving sustainable growth for their businesses.

Mr. Kazeeroni also called on entrepreneurs and owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises — including virtual CR holders — who are looking to enhance their skills and knowledge in management and financial affairs, to register for the programme no later than 17 August 2025 via the BIBF website.

Tamkeen has introduced various programmes designed to support employment and career development for Bahraini professionals, ensuring they remain the first choice of employment in the labor market. Additionally, Tamkeen offers multiple enterprise support programs to strengthen the private sector, positioning it as the main driver of economic growth in the Kingdom.

-Ends-

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

More information available at www.tamkeen.bh

Follow our official channels (@TamkeenBahrain)

For media inquiries, please contact: media@tamkeen.bh

For general information: support@tamkeen.bh