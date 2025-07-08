Now in its 15th year, INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition is the main B2B event in Russia and globally

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the event’s official Partner Country amid broad international participation

ROSHN Group will be showcasing how it is leading in the development space by showcasing its various projects around the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, is participating for the first time at INNOPROM, Russia’s largest industrial trade fair. Joining as part of the country’s Invest Saudi trade delegation – the Kingdom is this year’s official partner country for INNOPROM – ROSHN Group will be showcasing its developments and engaging in discussions with potential partners during the event, which is taking place in the city of Yekaterinburg, between the 7th and 10th of July.

ROSHN Group is present at the Invest Saudi pavilion, where its executives will be sharing updates on the Group’s progress to date in developing communities and destinations that raise quality of life. The Group is currently developing projects throughout Saudi Arabia, focusing on areas such as residential communities, retail and commercial offices, education, healthcare, hospitality and sports. With a mandate that includes raising the bar for development through innovation and supporting local content, ROSHN Group is redefining development.

The International Industrial Exhibition, known as INNOPROM, is a dedicated business-to-business platform that connects manufacturers with buyers from across the globe. Attracting more than 100,000 visitors from 90 countries, it serves as a vital hub for fostering commercial relationships and industry collaboration.

With a portfolio of large-scale, mixed-use developments across the Kingdom, ROSHN Group is exploring partnerships that support innovation and sustainability in real estate. The Group’s expansive asset portfolio spans residential, commercial, retail, sports, education, hospitality components and more. At INNOPROM, ROSHN will spotlight the breadth and strategic significance of its developments, reinforcing its role in shaping the Kingdom’s future. The Group will be present at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion throughout the event.