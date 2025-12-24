Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced the launch of a new e-learning programme on sustainable development, aimed at enhancing awareness of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) concepts and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among employees in the public and private sectors, university students, and interested learners.

The programme’s launch aligns with the Kingdom’s priorities in economic diversification and advancing the pathway to carbon neutrality, contributing to the preparation of national talent for green-economy jobs and raising productivity across institutions and sectors.

The programme offers interactive content that explains the basic principles of sustainable development and contemporary environmental, social, and economic issues through local and global case studies and data visualisations, in addition to standardised assessments. It is designed to equip national cadres with the knowledge tools needed to support the transition to a more sustainable and competitive economy.

The online curriculum clarifies the foundational principles of sustainable development and focuses on current environmental, social, and economic issues, while showcasing successful sustainability practices from Bahrain, the region, and around the world. The programme includes short video segments delivered by sustainability experts, as well as discussion forums that encourage participants to share experiences and practical applications.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Acting Head of the Banking Centre at BIBF, said: “This programme is a practical step to support the Kingdom’s efforts to build a diversified and sustainable economy. By strengthening knowledge of the fundamentals of sustainable development, we help equip the workforce with the skills required to meet the demands of regional and global markets.”

The programme is available through BIBF’s e-learning platform, offering learners the flexibility to study anytime and anywhere. It also provides pre- and post-assessments to measure educational impact, along with a downloadable toolkit that includes templates and practical guidance to help participants translate knowledge into real-world practice within their organisations and communities. Further details and registration information can be accessed via: https://www.bibf.com/course-information/?code=EX1GBO102

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com