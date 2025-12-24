Amman: Budget Car Rental – Jordan, a Markazia Group subsidiary and one of the leading car rental companies in Jordan, has achieved a major milestone after officially earning the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2025/2026, becoming the first company in Jordan’s car rental industry to receive this prestigious award. The certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on trust, respect and employee empowerment values that support its position as a trusted car rental company in Jordan.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The certification is awarded based entirely on employee feedback, reflecting their level of trust, engagement and overall experience within the organization. This certification also serves as a key qualifier for companies to be considered for inclusion on Great Place To Work® lists, published annually in collaboration with Fortune in the United States and globally.

Commenting on the achievement, Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®, stated, “The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Budget Car Rental Jordan stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Dina Haddad, General Manager of Budget Car Rental – Jordan and Deputy CEO of Markazia Group, explained, “At Budget, we view workplace culture as a strategic pillar of both service excellence and long-term business sustainability, not merely an internal function. Securing the Great Place To Work® Certification™ reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture rooted in appreciation, teamwork and empowerment—one that enables our people to take initiative, grow professionally and place the customer at the heart of everything we do, guided by integrity and pride in our services.”

She added, “This achievement carries with it a responsibility to continue investing in and empowering our teams, as their engagement and cohesion directly enable us to deliver high quality services and a seamless customer experience reinforcing Budget’s reputation as one of the best car rental companies in Jordan.”

Obtaining the Great Place To Work® Certification™ further strengthens Budget Car Rental Jordan’s position in the Jordan car rental market and enhances its ability to attract and retain top talent over the long term, supporting the company’s continued growth, development and distinction as a reliable and customer focused car rental provider in Jordan.

About Markazia Group

Markazia Group is the exclusive distributor in Jordan for Toyota and Lexus vehicles; Hino trucks; Yamaha motorcycles and scooters; Budget Car Rental; Autel electric vehicle chargers; King Long buses; Petronas lubricants; and Henkel, DENSO and BG products. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a leader in automobile sales, after-sales services and genuine spare parts. Guided by a community-focused strategy and a strong corporate social responsibility program, Markazia Group is committed to being more than a distributor - it is a company dedicated to driving positive change within society.