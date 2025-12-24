Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of its new eSIM solution for Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, developed to support enterprises in simplifying device management, enhancing security, and scaling IoT operations across borders.

As industries increasingly adopt IoT technologies to drive efficiency and digital transformation, Ooredoo’s eSIM solution offers a flexible alternative to traditional SIM cards. With QR code-based activation and remote provisioning, the solution eliminates the need for physical SIM swaps, enabling faster deployment and streamlined lifecycle management of connected devices.

Designed for sectors including Smart Cities, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Utilities, the eSIM solution provides global scalability through multi-network access. Devices can switch between networks and roam internationally, making it ideal for dynamic, high-mobility environments. It also delivers long-term cost efficiency by reducing reliance on physical SIM cards.

One of the key advantages of Ooredoo’s IoT eSIMs is their extensive global coverage. With a single eSIM, businesses can seamlessly connect to over 600 networks worldwide, enabling easy deployment of IoT devices virtually anywhere.

In addition to connectivity flexibility, the eSIM solution features robust security protocols aligned with GSMA standards, ensuring data integrity and device authentication across all endpoints.

To support management at scale, Ooredoo provides a centralised platform that enables businesses to monitor usage, control subscriptions, and optimise performance across their entire connectivity footprint.

Dedicated 24/7 enterprise support is available to ensure continuity and help customers maximise the value of their deployments.

Commenting on the launch, Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We’re proud to introduce a solution that reflects the evolving needs of modern businesses. With our eSIM offering, customers can reduce complexity, improve security, and expand their IoT operations with greater control and confidence, whether they operate locally or across borders.”

The launch marks another milestone in Ooredoo’s Innovation and Digital Transformation strategy, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses and supporting Qatar’s national digital transformation agenda.

Businesses interested in exploring the benefits of Ooredoo’s eSIM solution can call 8008000, or contact their Ooredoo Account Manager.

