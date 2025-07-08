Riyadh – Najm for Insurance Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS), aiming to enhance cooperation in the fields of traffic safety, accident analysis, the development of training programs, and joint research. The (MoU) seeks to leverage the shared expertise between parties to support national efforts in improving road safety and developing specialized human capital in this field that aligns with technological and knowledge-based practices.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Acting CEO of Najm, stated:

"We are proud of this distinguished partnership with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, which comes in the context of Najm's plan to enhance traffic safety and support the university's efforts to implement the Arab Safety Strategy. Through this partnership, we strive to harness advanced technologies and scientific research to improve accident analysis and elevate road safety standards, in line with the Kingdom's aspirations to build a safer and more efficient traffic system."

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including the development of specialized training programs in the field of road safety and security, exchanging expertise and knowledge transfer, and organizing workshops and training courses between the Parties, as well as conducting joint studies and research on traffic accidents using innovative methods and technologies. Additionally, the collaboration includes providing technical consultations, contributing to capacity building and development concerning modern technical systems used in traffic and road safety domains.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the university’s headquarters in Riyadh by the presence of His Excellency Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Bunyan, President of Naif Arab University. Najm was represented in the signing of the MoU by Acting CEO Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, and NAUSS represented by Dr. Ali Alrashaidi, Supervisor on the Road Traffic Safety Center.

The ceremony concluded with an emphasis on the importance of this strategic partnership as a model for constructive collaboration between national specialized institutions, particularly Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, as a leading academic and security institution, plays a pivotal role in supporting applied scientific research, developing security and technical competencies, and advancing national initiatives aimed at improving road safety policies and procedures. The partnership is expected to make a meaningful impact on society and the insurance sector, aligning with broader national security and development goals.

It is worth mentioning that Najm for Insurance Services is a Saudi closed unlisted joint stock company established in 2007 to promote the vehicle insurance sector in Saudi Arabia. Najm offers a complete range of solutions and insurance services for citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 Saudi cities through an experienced and competent Saudi staff that constitutes 98% of the company’s total workforce.