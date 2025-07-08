Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 163%.

Subscriptions worth BD 81.389 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 9th July 2025 and matures on 8th October 2025, is 5.42% compared to 5.20 of the previous issue on 11th June 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.291 (BH000V02G427) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.