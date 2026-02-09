Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced a new collaboration with Albatechnics, an Italy‑based aviation maintenance and engineering provider. The announcement is being made live at MRO Middle East, where aviation leaders gather to explore next‑generation digital maintenance technologies, supply‑chain innovation, and operational resilience.

As Albatechnics continues expanding its operational footprint, the company is investing in modern, data‑driven MRO capabilities to support European and international customers. Through this collaboration, IFS and Albatechnics will work together to enhance maintenance execution, improve supply‑chain visibility, and accelerate turnaround performance using advanced digital tools and integrated workflows.

“Across the global MRO landscape, organizations are accelerating their adoption of digital tools that improve efficiency, resilience, and real‑time decision‑making,” said Mark Buongiorno, President, Aerospace & Defense, IFS. “Our collaboration with Albatechnics reinforces our shared commitment to modernizing maintenance operations and delivering measurable value for customers. Announcing this at MRO Middle East highlights the critical role technology now plays in shaping the future of aviation sustainment.”

“Partnering with IFS marks an important step in our digital evolution. By integrating advanced, intelligent maintenance capabilities, we will elevate reliability, strengthen service performance, and streamline our operations to deliver an even better experience for our customers,” said Alessandro Fagotto, CEO of Albatechnics.



As aviation organizations continue to navigate supply‑chain constraints, aging fleets, and rising MRO demand, the collaboration between IFS and Albatechnics will equip maintenance teams with next‑generation capabilities, enabling faster planning, coordinated material readiness, and improved maintenance predictability.

Further alignment on integration scope, implementation plans, and joint customer objectives will continue in the weeks following MRO Middle East.

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that service, power, and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers’ specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.

ABOUT ALBATECHNICS

Founded in 2018, Albatechnics MRO is a privately owned organization, established in Italy and operating around the clock across several countries.

Specialized in performing base and line maintenance activities on narrow- and wide-body aircraft, the company is committed to on-time delivery and enhancing the customer experience on a daily basis.

Since day one, Albatechnics has focused on reducing carbon emissions and strengthening its commitment to environmental sustainability.