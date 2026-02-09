Legendary football manager Harry Redknapp joined other sporting heroes for a powerful conversation on leadership, legacy and the future of sport

LSID will support the UAE’s growing sports ecosystem with lab facilities, a research centre, and academic programmes

Dubai, UAE: Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, the emirate’s largest British university, has officially launched the London Sport Institute in Dubai (LSID), bringing one of the world’s most established sport, exercise and health science institutes to the UAE at a time of unprecedented growth in the regional sports sector.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the development of sport education, research and professional training in the UAE, aligning closely with the Dubai Sports Agenda 2033.

High-profile launch event explores the future of sport in the UAE

The LSID was unveiled at a high-profile launch event held at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa on Friday 6 February, attended by senior leaders from professional sport, science, business and innovation.

A panel discussion focused on leadership, experience and the next generation of sport leadership brought together senior global figures. Harry Redknapp, former Premier League football manager; Mike Phillips, former Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby international scrumhalf; Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith OAM; professional MMA fighter Tarek Suleiman; and elite Emirati sprinter Maryam Alfarsi, gave their valuable insight into where sport is heading.

A keynote was also delivered by Jazz Ferguson, professional basketball player and mentor.

Supporting a rapidly expanding sports industry

The launch comes as the Middle East sports industry is valued at approximately US$600 billion, with growth approaching nine per cent annually, driven by sustained government investment, major infrastructure development and the region’s increasing presence on the global sporting stage.¹

Building on the international reputation of Middlesex University’s London Sport Institute in the UK, LSID aims to support the UAE’s expanding professional and community sport ecosystem through education, applied research and industry engagement.

Industry-aligned programmes and specialist facilities

LSID will deliver sport-focused programmes from foundation to postgraduate level, including the International Foundation Programme – Sport Science Pathway, BSc Sport and Exercise Science, and postgraduate degrees in Sport Performance Analysis and Strength and Conditioning.

Students will benefit from access to specialist facilities, including a performance lab supported by teaching from industry-experienced academic staff. Practical learning is embedded throughout the programmes through applied projects, industry partnerships and structured placements with sports organisations, schools and community initiatives across the UAE.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “The launch of the London Sport Institute in Dubai reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to elite performance, participation and wellbeing. Our ambition is to develop graduates who can make a meaningful impact across the sports sector, from high-performance environments to grassroots and community sport.”

Advancing sport research in the UAE

As part of the launch, Middlesex University Dubai also unveiled the Sports Research Centre, a dedicated platform for advancing sport performance and applied sport science research in the UAE.

The Centre will work closely with key regional stakeholders to attract and support leading researchers, strengthen the local sport research ecosystem, host conferences and knowledge-exchange forums, and collaborate with major organisations to ensure research insights actively inform the development of the sports industry locally and internationally.

Dr Paul Read, Head of the London Sport Institute in Dubai, said: “The Sports Research Centre represents a major step forward for sport science and performance research in the UAE. Our focus is on producing high-impact, applied research that supports athletes, practitioners and organisations, while providing clear pathways for students to progress into postgraduate level study and research leadership.”

Industry voices welcome the launch

Redknapp, who enjoyed a 30-plus year coaching career and led Tottenham Hotspur to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time, said: “The growth of sport in the UAE is remarkable, and education plays a crucial role in sustaining that progress. Institutes like this help develop the people behind the scenes, the coaches, analysts and practitioners, who are essential to long-term success.”

Middlesex University Dubai, recognised for the fifth consecutive year as the largest UK university in Dubai in KHDA’s Private Higher Education Open Data Report 2024–2025, is home to more than 7,000 students from 120-plus nationalities and maintains strong links with sporting and professional industries across the region.

More information: www.mdx.ac.ae/london-sport-institute-in-dubai

About Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London. The university opened in 2005 and has 7,000+ students from 120+ nationalities.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and licensed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the university expanded to Dubai International Academic City (DIAC): their Global MBA Study Hub, and a third campus in Dubai Media City opened in 2026, making it the first university with three permanent campuses across major hubs in Dubai.

The university offers a range of programmes including Accounting, Business, IT, Data Science, Psychology, Law, Media, Fashion and more across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA level. MDX Dubai provides an unrivalled student experience, blending British education with the diverse culture of Dubai.

References

¹ PwC Middle East, *Sports Industry Outlook 2025*, outlining the Middle East sports market valuation and projected growth driven by sustained government and private investment.