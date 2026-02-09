Saipem has received recognition from the Industrialists Program, an initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates, for its consistent participation in and support of activities dedicated to the development of the local workforce.

This recognition reflects Saipem’s commitment to fostering the professional growth of young Emirati talents and its role in supporting the development of local skills. It also contributes to building a highly qualified national workforce and enhancing its integration into the labor market across industrial and technological fields, in line with the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative.

This recognition serves as an additional motivation to continue its efforts in creating more high-quality job opportunities, particularly those requiring advanced skills—which support the company’s competitiveness and strengthens its contribution to the national economy

This achievement also represents a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Saipem and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, within a long-term partnership aimed at supporting and empowering Emirati professionals and enhancing their capabilities within the industrial sector, thereby contributing to sustainable industrial growth.