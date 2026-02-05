RIYADH - The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced its record achievements in employment and training support sectors during the year 2025.

The programs and initiatives of HADAF have been instrumental in generating employment for more than 560,000 Saudi citizens in private sector establishments during the year. This figure marks an increase of 29 percent compared to 2024.

The HADAF also revealed that total spending on training, empowerment, and mentorship programs in the same year exceeded SR8.296 billion, benefiting more than two million Saudi citizens.

This investment has strengthened professional readiness and ensured closer alignment between workforce skills and the needs of emerging and high-growth sectors.

On this occasion, HADAF Director General Turki Al-Jawini underscored the Fund’s continued commitment to developing and expanding its programs to promote sustainable employment and increase the productivity of national talent.

He noted that these efforts are supported by advanced digital infrastructure and strategic partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of Saudi citizens at both local and global levels.

