MADINAH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi stated that the Saudi labor market system has achieved 92 percent of the objectives set forth in the Labor Market Strategy.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of business leaders and entrepreneurs in the Madinah region, he noted that the number of Saudis employed in the private sector has reached 2.5 million, an indicator that underscores the effectiveness of localization initiatives and the empowerment of national talent.

Al-Rajhi emphasized that flexible and modern work arrangements have significantly broadened opportunities for economic participation, with more than 430,000 citizens benefiting from self-employment programs. In addition, over one million flexible and remote work contracts have been issued, reflecting the evolving nature of work and the demands of a modern labor market.

With regard to capacity building and skills development, the minister highlighted the launch of 4.5 million training opportunities under the “Wa’ad” campaign, two million of which have been completed to date. He added that more than 1.5 million individuals have benefited from programs delivered by the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), with support exceeding SR3.8 billion. These efforts have strengthened the preparedness of national talent and ensured closer alignment between workforce capabilities and market requirements.

The minister also reviewed the pivotal role of the Social Development Bank in advancing economic empowerment and entrepreneurship. The bank has provided SR8.5 billion in support to more than 130,000 beneficiaries, thereby stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and reinforcing economic stability.

Al-Rajhi’s visit to Madinah reflects the ministry’s commitment to fostering cross-sector integration, advancing the labor market system, and empowering national talent, which are the key pillars in realizing the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The meeting with the business community aimed to deepen collaboration between the human resources and social development ecosystem and the regional private sector. Discussions focused on enhancing the labor market framework, supporting economic empowerment and entrepreneurship initiatives, and stimulating local investment to further strengthen the private sector’s role in economic and social development.

During his visit, the minister also met with Naif Al-Saadi, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to explore avenues for joint cooperation. The discussions centered on supporting economic empowerment programs and reinforcing public-private sector partnerships.

Eng. Al-Rajhi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships across sectors, cultivating progressive work environments, enhancing the efficiency of the labor market system, and increasing the private sector’s contribution to sustainable economic and social growth. He also commended the notable developmental strides achieved in the Madinah region.

The minister also attended the “Volunteer with Your Expertise” initiative organized by the ministry and toured the “Made in Madinah” exhibition, which highlights exemplary national models in entrepreneurship and local industry.

