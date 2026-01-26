RIYADH — Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, Riyadh will host the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference on Jan. 26, bringing together global decision-makers, experts and thought leaders under the theme “Shaping the Future.”

Organizers expect more than 10,000 participants from 100 countries, including over 40 labor ministers, representatives of international organizations, private sector leaders and academic experts. More than 200 speakers are scheduled to take part in over 50 panel sessions.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said the conference reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global dialogue on the future of work and addressing the challenges reshaping labor markets worldwide.

He described the event as a global platform for exchanging expertise, building shared visions and developing flexible and inclusive labor policies that balance economic growth with quality of life.

The conference will focus on six main themes: shifts in global trade and their impact on employment, the informal economy, changing skills requirements, the real-world effects of artificial intelligence on jobs and productivity, building resilient labor markets during crises, and improving job quality with a focus on youth as a key driver of future economies.

In addition to panel discussions, the program includes a ministerial meeting of labor ministers from more than 40 countries to discuss practical employment strategies amid global change, as well as bilateral meetings, the signing of agreements and the launch of new initiatives.

The event will also mark the graduation of the first cohort of the Labor Market Academy, an initiative aimed at strengthening policymakers’ capabilities, developing specialized labor market skills and promoting international knowledge exchange.

The conference will be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and is organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in partnership with leading global institutions, including the International Labour Organization, World Bank, United Nations Development Programme, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, King’s Trust International and the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation.

