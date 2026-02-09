Launch delivered in partnership with SAMACO Motors, a leading automotive distributor representing Volkswagen Group brands in Saudi Arabia

Part of a three showroom rollout across Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh under Škoda’s latest global retail concept

Saudi Arabia positioned as a priority growth market within Škoda Auto’s Middle East and international expansion strategy

Jeddah, KSA - Škoda Auto has announced the opening of its first showroom in Jeddah, marking the official launch of the brand’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirming its strategic commitment to the Middle East.

Škoda’s entry into the Saudi market is led through a partnership with SAMACO Motors, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen Group brands in Saudi Arabia since 1978. With more than four decades of experience in the local automotive sector, SAMACO brings extensive market knowledge and a strong track record in representing some of the world’s leading automotive brands.

As part of this partnership, SAMACO Motors plans to open two more Škoda showrooms across the Kingdom including Al Khobar, and a flagship showroom in Riyadh. Designed in line with Škoda’s latest global retail concept, the showrooms will offer a fully digital, customer-focused experience that reflects the brand’s modern European identity and progressive approach.

In announcing this partnership, Mohammed Samy Raffa, CEO of SAMACO Motors, said:

“The addition of Škoda to our brand portfolio is a proud and pivotal moment for SAMACO Motors. Our partnership with the Volkswagen Group, which has flourished for nearly five decades, has been instrumental in our growth and success. Škoda represents an exciting opportunity to bring vehicles that are practical, innovative, and perfectly aligned with the needs of our modern customers. We are committed to providing the Saudi market with unparalleled automotive solutions, supported by world-class service and an expanding network.” Saudi Arabia represents a strategically important market within Škoda’s global growth plans. As a member of the Volkswagen Group, Škoda brings to Saudi customers a distinctive portfolio of vehicles that combine European engineering, advanced technologies, high safety standards, and smart mobility solutions tailored to local market needs.

Considered the largest automotive market in the Middle East, KSA plays a central role in Škoda Auto’s internationalisation strategy. The brand’s Saudi line-up will include a broad portfolio of models tailored to local customer needs, spanning SUVs and sedans that combine European engineering, high safety standards, efficient powertrains and Simply Clever features for everyday usability.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, said: “It was a great pleasure to join our partners at SAMACO Motors, who worked tirelessly with Škoda Middle East to bring our brand to Saudi Arabia, and I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who attended the opening of the very first Škoda showroom in the Kingdom, in Jeddah. My heartfelt thanks go to Sheikh Mohammed Wajeeh Sharbatly for an outstanding new showroom that truly marked the beginning of a new era for Škoda in Saudi Arabia. With more than 130 years of heritage, over one million cars delivered last year, and a strong position as Europe’s third best selling brand, Škoda is now ready to grow in the region’s largest and most dynamic automotive market. Saudi Arabia’s forward looking mindset, rapid transformation, and appetite for progress perfectly align with Škoda’s ambition to expand beyond Europe. Our cars, designed for modern lifestyles and offering strong value for money, are an ideal fit for customers across the Kingdom. The Jeddah opening represented Škoda’s official arrival in Saudi Arabia and the first step toward establishing three showrooms across the country. Together with SAMACO Motors, we look forward to exploring Škoda’s next chapter in Saudi Arabia.”

The Jeddah showroom opening builds on Škoda Auto’s broader regional expansion, following recent network growth across the Middle East. With Saudi Arabia now joining this footprint, the brand continues to strengthen its presence through carefully selected partnerships, modern retail formats and a product range designed to meet real customer needs across different lifestyles and segments.

The launch in Jeddah sets the foundation for Škoda’s long-term development in the Kingdom, focused on sustainable growth, strong customer relationships and consistent delivery of value-driven mobility solutions in collaboration with SAMACO Motors.

Škoda Auto