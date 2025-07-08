Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a landmark move signalling the future of tech-enabled real estate and supporting the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in AI through strategic investment in key industries, AIR (AI Realtor) is set to launch an AI-native platform that will revolutionise property transactions across the region.

AIR is not a conventional proptech add-on but a groundbreaking AI platform, developed from the ground up with sophisticated large language models (LLMs) and intelligent automation, specifically trained on the intricate real estate market in Dubai. Through real-time intelligence and seamless digital workflows, the platform elevates the client experience and empowers agents by introducing a new framework for transactions.

Human Insight, Machine Intelligence

The fundamental principle of AIR is that real estate brokers continue to play a crucial role in the transaction, but they need to be assisted by intelligent, adaptive tools. AIR's predictive analytics, dynamic pricing engines, and robust back-end automation are intended to improve agents' capabilities. It manages everything from intelligent lead qualification and customised property recommendations to scheduling, CRM updates, post-viewing follow-ups.



The outcome is a more open, customised, and effective transaction for both buyers and sellers. With the agents filling in at the crucial human points of advice, negotiation, and relationship-building, AIR can instantly analyse buyer preferences, find ideal units throughout the city, suggest smart alternatives, and coordinate the entire process.

“No human can track every price shift or availability change in real time across every building in Dubai. That is where AIR comes in - that is its strength,” said Milad Monshipour, Founder & CEO of AIR. “This platform will redefine what it means to be a real estate advisor in a digital-first economy.”

Ready for a Market Ripe for Disruption

The launch of AIR coincides with a pivotal moment in the UAE property sector. With full digitisation of transactions, deregulated brokerage licensing, and open access to real-time property data, the market is primed for intelligent disruption. AIR is built to capitalise on this readiness, giving agents and firms a way to compete and scale in a smarter, data-driven way.

The first phase of AIR’s rollout is already underway. A second phase, including advanced off-plan modules and direct developer integrations, is scheduled to launch within the next six months.

A Vision-Driven Investment into the Future of Brokerage

Unique Properties, a leading brokerage firm in the UAE, has announced a USD 20 million investment, demonstrating a bold commitment to shaping the future of UAE real estate. The company is supporting a purpose-built system that challenges outdated brokerage models and fully embraces the potential of AI integration, as opposed to merely implementing new technology. This investment will help AIR’s development and rollout throughout Dubai and the wider GCC market, with further growth anticipated in the future.

"This investment demonstrates our confidence that artificial intelligence is not only the future of the real estate industry, but also its present," said Arash Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties. "AIR will significantly enhance the way agents operate and the way that buyers and sellers interact with each other. We are not merely partnering with AIR; we are investing in what we believe will be one of the most revolutionary platforms this region has ever seen."

As development accelerates, AIR welcomes additional strategic investment from visionary backers who see the opportunity in building the next generation of real estate technology. Its scalable AI infrastructure positions it well for rapid expansion across the GCC and other emerging markets.

Beyond funding, Unique Properties' involvement lends AIR market legitimacy, robust distribution, and a thorough comprehension of actual broking dynamics, guaranteeing that the platform stays grounded in the realities of buyer and seller behaviour.

AIR and Unique Properties are working together to engineer the market's future rather than just following its evolution.

For investment or real estate enquiries, please contact: info@uniqueproperties.ae or UAE

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 17 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Omniyat, H&H Development, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency specialises in primary and secondary market transactions, with a dominant presence in the ultra-luxury segment. Having set multiple records, including the highest price per square foot for a Jumeirah Bay Island plot, it is now finalizing another landmark deal, further cementing its dominance in Dubai’s ultra-luxury market.



Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and investment advisory, Unique Properties is committed to excellence, providing clients with tailored real estate solutions and exclusive access to high-value opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic property market.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

About AIR:

AIR (AI Realtor) is a next generation proptech company built natively on artificial intelligence. Its platform is redefining the real estate experience through automation, smart data, and a commitment to empowering professionals and consumers alike.

