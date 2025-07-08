Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman and a regional leading telecom and technology provider in the Middle East, announced the activation of the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG), a 275km international fibre optic submarine cable system that will enhance connectivity between the UAE and Sultanate of Oman. The cutting-edge project connects three strategic international data centers: datamena DX1 in Dubai, UAE, Equinix MC1 in Barka and Equinix SN1 in Salalah Oman

OEG is set to redefine the digital landscape of the region by providing a seamless express connection and supporting the area's evolution into a global telecommunications hub. This initiative boosts the operational efficiency of existing networks and systems while enhancing speed, expanding connectivity, and elevating customer experiences with advanced commercial offerings.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, said: "The Oman Emirates Gateway is far more than just an optical cable; it is a bridge towards future-proofing the digital infrastructure of the region. This project will be a cornerstone for hyperscalers, content providers, and international carriers, empowering them to enhance their presence in the UAE and Oman, and optimize their operational capability to meet the growing demands of the digital era."

Samy Al Ghassany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Omantel, remarked: “The full activation of the Oman Emirates Gateway marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards digital transformation in Oman and beyond. We are proud to contribute to the region's content enrichment and to establish a robust, high-capacity corridor that will empower businesses across Oman and the UAE. This achievement goes beyond mere connectivity; it propels the entire region towards innovation, growth, and global competitiveness.”

The activated system delivers transformative benefits such as comprehensive resilience through dual routes (terrestrial and subsea) guaranteeing unmatched reliability and optimal network performance. The state-of-the-art system infrastructure is designed to support emerging technologies, ensuring long-term sustainability and scalability. It will provide faster cloud access, in addition to a direct connection to key data centers, providing global access to facilitate international business growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The activation of OEG is an important development for du and Omantel, reinforcing their positions as leading wholesale players in the telecommunications industry. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving progressive change and attracting hyperscalers and global players to the region, improving the overall quality of connectivity and customer experience. The benefits of the OEG project extend beyond enhanced network capabilities, by serving as a crucial driver for economic growth and technological innovation in both the UAE and Oman.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Omantel

Omantel Wholesale is the international and domestic wholesale division of Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. (Omantel), the leading and first integrated telecommunications service provider in Oman.

Founded in 1970, Omantel is a joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Securities Market, with 51% ownership by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the sovereign investment arm of the Omani government.

Omantel has investments in over 20 submarine cable systems globally, with five unique submarine cable landing stations in Oman, and multiple terrestrial links providing outbound connectivity to neighbouring countries. It is also the first and only GCC carrier to land a submarine cable in Europe.

Omantel Wholesale leverages ultra-low latency networks to drive innovation and digital transformation globally. By capitalizing on Oman’s geographic position at the crossroads of East, West, North, and South, it enables customers and partners to deliver superior services with the best possible end-user experience.