Dubai Duty Free received two awards, the “International Safety Awards for Distinction” and “Best in Sector Award – Retail” at the British Safety Council Gala Night held at the Royal Garden Hotel in, London., UK earlier in June.

Organised by the British Safety Council, the International Safety Awards recognise organisation’s commitment to excellent standards of health, safety and wellbeing management at a specific site or business unit.

This is the third time that the airport retailer has been awarded the highest rating of ‘Distinction’, with the first two being in 2022 and 2024. Dubai Duty Free was recognised for demonstrating a strong commitment to maintaining a high standard of health and safety management systems.

Commenting on the recognition, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi said, “We are delighted to receive these two awards from the British Safety Council. To be awarded with the highest rating of “Distinction” for the third time is a testament to our continuous effort in ensuring employee safety within the company.”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council presented the award to. Dr. Bernard Creed, Senior Vice President - Finance, who attended the event in London and accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.

Dubai Duty Free has been awarded the International Safety Awards since 2017 which includes receiving the award with Merit twice in 2019 and 2023.

A total of 874 applications from organisations across the world were received for the International Safety Awards 2025; with 90% of applicants successfully achieving a Distinction, Merit or Pass grade. These winners include organisations of all sizes, types and sectors, and businesses in the UK, Africa, Asia, China, Europe, India, the Middle East, Turkey and the Republic of Ireland.

Dubai Duty Free operates as Integrated Management System in accordance with ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018. The operation also performs regular audits on HSE System and HSE Operational Procedures as well as monitoring and implementing measures to ensure the health and well-being of its employees.