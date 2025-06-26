Dubai, UAE – At the heart of Viva Technology 2025 in Paris-France, three industry-leading entities, Coralytics AI (UAE-based AI Startup), SNPI (France’s National Union of Real Estate Professionals), and RealtyFeed Inc (US-based Data Enabler for MLSs), formally signed an agreement to launch for the French Market a transformative, AI-powered real estate solution rooted in RESO (World Real Estate Standards Organization) protocols.

By bringing together Europe’s regulatory know-how, the UAE’s advanced AI innovation, and North America’s proven data infrastructure, the partnership raises the bar for real-estate technology standards globally.

Speaking on the sidelines of VivaTech, His Excellency (H.E.) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, welcomed the announcement:

H.E. said: "Our collaboration with France in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) reflects the strength of the UAE–France strategic dialogue that is rooted in shared values, forward-looking ambition, and a joint commitment to shaping a future powered by innovation. Together, we are laying the groundwork for responsible AI development that serves humanity and drives inclusive progress. The UAE’s recurring participation in VivaTech —Europe’s leading event for entrepreneurship and advanced technology — underscores its dedication to fostering international collaboration, as reflected in this trilateral agreement signed by Coralytics AI, SNPI and RealtyFeed Inc."

Unlocking AI Innovation for Real Estate Professionals

Coralytics AI, a UAE-based proptech & Artificial Intelligence innovator, is redefining how real estate professionals interact with technology. Through this strategic partnership, Coralytics introduces a powerful AI-powered listing experience that leverages smart text generation, image enhancement and tagging, marketing asset generation and RESO-compliant field mapping to streamline listing creation at scale. The result is faster, higher-quality, and more consistent property listings, no matter the market.

“This partnership reflects our mission at Coralytics to make intelligent real estate tools more accessible and impactful for Agents, MLSs and Marketplaces globally. ” said Fouad Bekkar, CEO of Coralytics AI. “By aligning with RESO standards, we are building AI solutions that scale globally while adapting to the unique needs of each local market.”

A RESO-Driven Vision for Global MLS Interoperability

At the core of the partnership is a shared commitment to RESO standards, which will serve as the foundation for seamless integration and data exchange across markets. SNPI becomes the first European MLS certified under RESO, representing a significant milestone in aligning European real estate systems with global standards. SNPI is an Industry Partner of the International MLS Forum as well.

“With RESO as the common language, we’re creating a bridge between markets that have long been siloed,” said Alain Duffoux, President of SNPI. “This partnership is a leap forward for the European real estate sector.”

Scalable Infrastructure from North America

RealtyFeed Inc., a Delaware-based company, supports the integration through robust API infrastructure and data environments, enabling smooth connectivity between Coralytics’ AI tools and SNPI’s MLS platform. RealtyFeed’s participation ensures the system is scalable, secure, and performance-optimized across borders.

“We see this as a blueprint for cross-continental tech partnerships,” said Ali Attar, CEO of RealtyFeed. “Together, we’re building infrastructure for a truly global property data ecosystem.”

A New Standard for Global Collaboration

This trilateral partnership exemplifies the power of cross-border cooperation in solving complex challenges within the real estate sector. By aligning technical, regulatory, and operational strengths across three continents, the parties are laying the groundwork for a smarter, more interoperable, and agent-friendly global MLS environment.

About Coralytics

Coralytics is an all-in-one, AI-powered marketing platform purpose-built for the real-estate industry. With more than 80 advanced AI features, it helps professionals streamline operations, enrich listings, and attract more buyers, tenants, and sellers. By pairing cutting-edge technology with practical workflows, Coralytics boosts marketing ROI and delivers a superior client experience.

About SNPI

Founded in 1963, the Syndicat National des Professionnels Immobiliers (SNPI) is France’s National Union of Real Estate Professionals. It supports 14,821 member companies,including estate agents, property managers, syndics, valuers, and negotiators,through legal services, training, insurance programmes, and digital tools that drive modernisation and regulatory compliance.

About RealtyFeed

Backed by Realtyna Inc.,a pioneer in real-estate technology since 2007,RealtyFeed delivers next-generation MLS On The Fly® services. Its flagship product, MLS Router™, enables MLSs and industry associations to deploy, manage, and monetise data in real time, unlocking new revenue streams while ensuring secure, RESO-compliant interoperability.

About Fouad Bekkar

Fouad Bekkar is the Co-Founder and CEO of Coralytics. A recognised technologist and expert in artificial intelligence for real estate, he previously led Data & AI for the Middle East’s largest property marketplace. A successful, exited founder, he also serves on several industry standards groups, Startup Boards and Institutes internationally. His mission is to democratise powerful yet accessible AI tools that support agents from mandate to closing.

About Alain Duffoux

Alain Duffoux is President of SNPI and, as of 2025, a newly appointed member of the Board of Directors of the U.S. National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). A long-standing advocate for data transparency and international standards, he sits on multiple global advisory boards and regularly contributes to European policy discussions on the digital transformation of the real-estate sector.

About Ali Attar

Ali Attar is the CEO and Co-Founder of Realtyna.com, a real-estate software provider established in 2007. Under his leadership, Realtyna has developed RETS integrations and fully RESO Web API-compatible packages. He now heads RealtyFeed, enabling MLSs and industry associations to deploy, manage, and monetise data in real time, unlocking new revenue streams while ensuring secure, RESO-compliant interoperability.