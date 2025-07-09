Muscat: Reinforcing its customer-centric philosophy and unwavering commitment to delivering tangible value to its credit cardholders, ahlibank successfully concluded an exclusive limited-time offer in collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket. The campaign provided an instant 20% discount when using ahlibank credit cards for payments made at Lulu Hypermarket. Designed to add more value to everyday purchases, the promotion allowed customers to enjoy savings of up to OMR 10 per transaction. The offer covered a wide range of supermarket products, including both food and non-food items; particularly health and cosmetic products while excluding electronics, home appliances, toys, and clothing.

This offer is part of a series of diverse promotions launched by ahlibank throughout the year, particularly during the summer season, with the aim of delivering real value to everyday transactions. It reflected the bank’s strategic approach to introducing initiatives that helped ease the cost of living, especially on essential and consumer goods, by providing immediate and practical value that enhanced customers’ purchasing power.

These initiatives also highlight the bank’s ongoing commitment to building long-term relationships with its customers by designing tailored offers that suit diverse lifestyles of families and individuals seeking financial flexibility. This approach demonstrated ahlibank’s dedication to fostering engagement and strengthening loyalty through its comprehensive suite of products and services.

Lulu Hypermarket, known for its extensive network, diverse product range, and strong market presence, serves as a trusted partner for ahlibank in delivering such impactful initiatives. By collaborating with retail leaders who share a customer-first ethos, ahlibank ensures that its cardholders benefit from exclusive, market-leading privileges that distinguish its credit card portfolio in an increasingly competitive financial landscape.

Through its consistent efforts, ahlibank remains committed to anticipating the evolving needs of its customers by continuously innovating its offerings and forging meaningful partnerships. Through a combination of forward-looking strategies and customer-oriented initiatives, the bank seeks to create long-term value, cementing its position as a preferred financial partner within the community.