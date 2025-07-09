As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in Kuwait, Gulf Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cybersecurity. The partnership aims to boost cybersecurity awareness, increase digital resilience within the business community, and develop local Kuwaiti talent in this vital field.

The MoU was signed in Dubai in the presence of a Gulf Bank delegation including Mr. Sami Mahfouz, Deputy CEO; Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Saddah, Chief Risk Officer; and Ross McNaughton, Chief Information Security Officer at Gulf Bank.

Under this collaboration, the two parties will jointly implement educational initiatives, raising awareness among individuals and businesses, and advancing cybersecurity modernization throughout society.

The agreement also includes the launch of a new cybersecurity service tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), integrating advanced cybersecurity solutions into Gulf Bank’s offerings for this segment to help strengthen the business community’s resilience against cyber threats.

This strategic initiative reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to develop Kuwait’s cybersecurity capabilities and support national efforts to build a secure digital future.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Saddah, Chief Risk Officer at Gulf Bank, said: “With the rapid pace of digital transformation in Kuwait, it is essential that cybersecurity awareness becomes an integral part of protecting both individuals and businesses.” He added, “Our partnership with CrowdStrike will help elevate awareness, nurture local talent, and equip SMEs with the necessary tools to counter increasing cyber threats, thereby supporting sustainability.”

Mr. Rawad Sarieddine, Vice President of Sales for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at CrowdStrike, stated: “We are proud to partner with Gulf Bank in this important initiative to collaboratively build cybersecurity awareness and talent, enhancing long-term digital resilience in Kuwait. With the growing complexity of cyber threats and the rise of AI-powered attacks, it is critical that organizations have the knowledge and capabilities to effectively respond.”