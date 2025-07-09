Muscat - BankDhofar is reaffirming its commitment to women-centric financial solutions by highlighting the wide range of lifestyle and travel benefits available through its Visa Ladies Credit Card. As one of the bank’s flagship offerings for female customers, the card provides a rewarding banking experience that is tailored to the needs and preferences of modern women.

Holders of the exclusive card benefit from 0.75 percent value-back points on international purchases and 0.5 percent on purchases made within Oman, making it an ideal choice for both everyday use and travel. The card also offers unlimited complimentary access to airport lounges, including the PrimeClass Lounge at Muscat International Airport, PrimeClass Lounge at Duqum Airport and the Khareef Lounge at Salalah International Airport. Guests accompanying cardholders can also enjoy a 20 percent discount on lounge entry at “PrimeClass” lounges.

Further enhancing daily life, the card provides a generous 50 percent discount on movie tickets at VOX Cinema and Cinépolis. New cardholders will also receive complimentary access to the Entertainer app for the first year, with a wide selection of ‘buy one, get one free’ deals across dining, wellness, and leisure venues.

Beyond these immediate benefits, cardholders can also avail significant discounts on global hotel and vacation rental bookings, including up to 12 percent off on ‘Promotion Eligible’ properties booked Agoda via a dedicated URL; 15 percent discount at over 100 IHG Hotels & Resorts across the Middle East and Africa; and up to 11 percent discount on Gettransfer.com. Additionally, advantageous car rental discounts are available with Avis (up to 20 percent off Standard Rates), SIXT (up to 15 percent off), Budget (10 percent off), and Rentalcars (10 percent off) worldwide.

The card is available to Omani nationals and residents aged 18 and above, with a minimum monthly salary of RO 250. Supplementary cards can also be issued for individuals aged 13 and above. The annual fee is waived for the first year, with a renewal fee of RO 20 for the primary card and RO 10 for supplementary cards. Approval is subject to BankDhofar’s credit card policy.

Through the Visa Ladies Credit Card, BankDhofar continues to lead the way in providing tailored banking solutions that empower women across the Sultanate and contribute to inclusive economic growth.