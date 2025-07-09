The eight-year loan is secured by first-priority mortgages on selected operating vessels.

Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a frontrunner in the maritime industry and a subsidiary of IHC (ADX: IHC), has secured AED 760 million ($207 million) financing facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB). The eight-year facility is secured through first-priority mortgages over a selected group of operating vessels, reinforcing the company's capital efficiency and asset-backed growth strategy.

ADCB, acting as sole underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger, extended the facility on highly competitive terms—marking the second major transaction between the two organisations. In early 2025, ADCB provided an AED 210 million ($57 million) facility to ASBI Shipping FZCO, the joint venture between Al Seer Marine and B Shipping, to support the acquisition of small and midsize LPG tankers.

"We're proactively optimising our capital structure to unlock high-value, high-growth opportunities and reinforce our role as a powerhouse in delivering the UAE's maritime vision. With this funding arrangement, we're well-placed to serve the country's momentum to accelerate investment across LNG, LPG, crude oil, and petrochemicals. ADCB's continued partnership reflects deep institutional trust in our long-term strategy," said Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine.

Al Seer Marine has steadily earned the confidence of top-tier financial institutions, securing support from local leaders such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), while forging strategic ties with global players like BOCOM Leasing—China's foremost maritime financier.

The company has leveraged this financial backing to develop a resilient, future-ready fleet while advancing strategic investments across multiple sectors, including naval shipbuilding, autonomous Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), the world's largest 3D printer, and more.

About Al Seer Marine (ASM)

Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a global maritime organisation headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

Whether it's operating a fleet of superyachts with luxurious precision, owning & operating a fleet of commercial vessels, employing innovative additive manufacturing processes, or engineering futuristic unmanned vessels, Al Seer Marine stands as a beacon of expertise, capability, and excellence, capable of transforming any maritime vision into a reality.

Our comprehensive service approach ensures a seamless journey from conception to realization, leveraging the latest in commercial ship and yacht management innovations. Our dedicated boat building team not only excels in additive design techniques and precision builds but also offers extensive training and expert maintenance, ensuring the longevity and performance of our creations.

www.alseermarine.com

About International Holding Company (IHC)

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts