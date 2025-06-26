Dubai, UAE – In a groundbreaking move that cements Dubai’s status as a global hub for sports development, ISD Sports City has announced a landmark partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation to manage a new branch of the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Program in Dubai.

A commemorative photograph was taken with Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Sports City, and the Real Madrid Ambassador Roberto Carlos, marking the official launch of the collaboration.

Recognized as the world’s most iconic football brand, Real Madrid Foundation brings its unique program that combines education and sports to ISD’s world-class facilities. ISD Sports City is already home to state-of-the-art pitches. These include the latest hybrid-generation football fields, with all-natural pitches slated for hybrid conversion by the end of the year, an upgrade that positions ISD as a premier destination for international teams and events.

“Dubai is increasingly becoming the global epicentre for sport and youth development,” said Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Sports City. “Partnering with the Real Madrid Foundation allows us to elevate our football offering to high-quality standards while giving children across the UAE access to an unique experience and facilities. Our goal is simple, to build a centre of excellence that sets the benchmark globally.”

Petrovs, who has led ISD for the past 15 months, brings deep expertise in building Modern sports facilities. His vision includes not only converting all pitches to hybrid surfaces but also embedding sustainability and performance into every inch of ISD’s infrastructure.

Located at the heart of the Sheikh Hamdan Vision for 2040 and the Urban Masterplan, ISD plays a strategic role in enhancing lifestyle and sporting opportunities in the UAE. More than 7,000 students from ISD’s school partners currently use the indoor dome and outdoor fields each year, benefitting from facilities that mirror those used by top-tier international teams.

With this partnership, ISD Sports City is set to transform the youth football landscape in the region combining cutting-edge infrastructure, global expertise, and one of the most powerful names in football.