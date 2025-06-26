Cairo, Egypt - Raya Distribution, a key division of Raya Trade which is a portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Nothing, a leading London-based consumer technology company, and its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. Under this agreement, Raya Distribution will serve as the sole official distributor and after-sales service provider for both brands in Egypt.

Through this collaboration, Raya Distribution will introduce Nothing and CMF by Nothing’ products to the Egyptian market—including smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart accessories—across its extensive network of retail and e-commerce channels. Additionally, the company will offer comprehensive after-sales support through its well-established service infrastructure. Raya distribution shall also provide customers with tailored payment solutions through its installment plans and through strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Commercial International Bank (CIB Egypt), Halan, and AMAN Consumer Finance.

This partnership reinforces Nothing’s ongoing commitment to global expansion through strategic market entries and impactful collaborations. Egyptian consumers can soon expect the official release of a carefully selected range of devices, including the latest Nothing smartphones and CMF audio products—designed to seamlessly blend technology, style, and usability.

Bassem Megahed, CEO of Raya Trade, stated: “This partnership expands our smart technology portfolio and further strengthens Raya Distribution’s position as a leading distributor in Egypt. Through our collaboration with Nothing and CMF by Nothing, we’re bringing more globally recognized innovations to local consumers—delivered via a premium distribution model and supported by our extensive after-sales network. It marks a key step in fulfilling our mission to meet the evolving demands of Egypt’s tech-savvy market.”

Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Nothing Middle East and Africa, stated:

“We’re thrilled to mark Nothing’s official entry into Egypt—an important milestone in our expansion across the Middle East and Africa. Our partnership with Raya Distribution ensures that Egyptian consumers will gain access to Nothing and CMF by Nothing’s signature products through a trusted, top-tier partner. Raya Distribution’s strong presence, deep market expertise, and commitment to excellence make them the ideal gateway for our vision of a more open and design-focused tech ecosystem in the region.”

Raya Distribution, a key division of Raya Trade, stands as one of Egypt’s leading distributors and after-sales service providers for consumer electronics, home appliances, and smart technology. Since its establishment in 1998, Raya Distribution has built strong partnerships with both global and local brands across diverse tech sectors. Today, its vast distribution network spans over 8,000 retailers through 15 regional offices across Egypt. Additionally, the company continues to invest in local manufacturing through strategic collaborations, producing home appliances for major international brands and further contributing to Egypt’s technological advancement.

Founded in 2020 in London, Nothing has rapidly emerged as a global disruptor in consumer technology, delivering high-performance smartphones and smart electronics defined by their design-centric philosophy and distinctive transparent aesthetics. In 2023, the company introduced CMF by Nothing—a sub-brand dedicated to offering stylish, high-quality tech at accessible prices, emphasizing Color, Material, and Finish. Nothing’s debut smartphone, Phone (1), earned Time Magazine’s prestigious Best Inventions award for its groundbreaking approach to smartphone design.

To date, Nothing has sold more than 9 million units worldwide across its product lines, including eight audio products, eight smartphones, and two smart wearables under the Nothing and CMF by Nothing brands. With cumulative revenue exceeding $1 billion, the company develops its products in close collaboration with the Nothing Community—comprising over 8,000 private investors—while prioritizing sustainability in its designs.