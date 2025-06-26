Dubai, UAE – RIMOWA has been engineering iconic travel companions to last a lifetime since 1898 and has launched its first premium Connected TV (CTV) campaign in the UAE, in partnership with Spark Foundry and ThePubverse by ArabyAds. The campaign debuts across LG’s Home Screen environment, designed to reach high-net-worth individuals with high-impact Roadblocks and native display formats.

This strategic media launch marks RIMOWA’s entry into full-screen CTV storytelling in the region, a continuation of the brand’s exploration into purposeful travel, personal evolution, and the pursuit of progress. The creative features global icons such as Lewis Hamilton, Jay Chou, and Rose, underscoring the brand's modern relevance and luxury edge.

“With RIMOWA, the goal wasn’t just visibility, it was intention,” said Fred Rizkallah, Senior Director of Business Development at ThePubverse “We worked closely with Spark Foundry to create a Connected TV experience that feels considered, not intrusive, one that reflects the quiet confidence of a brand built on quality and purpose. This campaign meets audiences where they are, but more importantly, in a way that respects how they think and live.

Targeting parameters include viewers of luxury sports and travel content, heavy streamers, and owners of 60-inch+ LG TVs. The ad placements were curated to align with affluent audience segments using LG’s ACR data, reaching users who opt into premium content experiences and ad-free services.

This latest instalment reflects RIMOWA’s ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, individuality, and the stories that emerge from movement.

The campaign features a mix of LG CTV Roadblocks, owning the entire screen during peak exposure times, and native run-of-site placements that maintain sustained visibility in high-end digital environments.

“Connected TV gives us a rare opportunity to tell meaningful stories in the spaces where people are most relaxed and receptive,” said Rand El Ghoussaini, Media Manager at Spark Foundry. “With RIMOWA and ThePubverse, we created an experience that mirrors the brand’s essence: thoughtful, refined, and built to resonate with today’s luxury-minded audience. It’s about reaching people not just where they are, but how they live.

About RIMOWA

RIMOWA is a global leader in premium luggage. Since 1898, it has placed quality and innovation at its core to create functional tools for a lifetime of movement. In the 1920s, RIMOWA introduced aviation-inspired aluminium into the manufacture of its suitcases, an idea that revolutionised the industry and resulted in their iconic grooved aluminium design. In 2000, it pioneered again with the debut of the first polycarbonate suitcase. In 2017, RIMOWA joined LVMH; three years later, it launched Never Still, a collection of bags for daily use that heralded its evolution into a cult mobility brand. In 2023, RIMOWA introduced an unconditional lifetime guarantee covering all suitcases purchased from July 25, 2022. Designed and engineered in Germany, RIMOWA combines a legacy of craftsmanship with the rigours of modern technology.

RIMOWA.com

About Spark Foundry

Spark Foundry is a global media agency brand within Publicis Media, known for bringing heat to brands by blending the nimble spirit of a startup with the powerhouse capabilities of a global network. With a focus on delivering data-driven strategies, innovative media solutions, and measurable results, Spark Foundry partners with leading brands to drive business growth across digital, traditional, and emerging platforms.

About ArabyAds

ArabyAds is a global AdTech company that empowers e-commerce marketing. It offers multiple digital advertising platforms across different touchpoints of a brand’s journey—from customer acquisition to retention and monetization.

Headquartered in Dubai, ArabyAds was founded in 2013 to leverage innovation and deliver measurable results to its advertisers with data-led, transparency-first, omnichannel marketing. Entrepreneur Middle East recognized ArabyAds as “The Best E-Commerce Marketing Platform 2021,” and MMA MENA named it “Marketing Platform of the Year” in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

More at www.arabyads.com

