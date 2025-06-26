Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in medical technology, is participating in Africa Health Excon 2025, held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from June 24 to 27 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). During the exhibition, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, and Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), visited the Siemens Healthineers Egypt booth to explore the company’s latest AI-powered solutions and groundbreaking healthcare technologies. This year, Siemens Healthineers is showcasing its advanced portfolio of digital healthcare solutions, reinforcing its commitment to driving the digital transformation of the healthcare sector in Egypt and the wider region.

Siemens Healthineers is participating with two dedicated booths; the main booth highlights the company’s state-of-the-art diagnostic and interventional imaging solutions, while the second booth focuses on next-generation laboratory diagnostic technologies. Among the key innovations unveiled is the MAGNETOM Flow™ Elite, a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner with a 70 cm bore that operates without the need for helium refills—enhancing operational efficiency and delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging. The company also introduces the NAEOTOM Alpha.Prime™, the world’s first photon-counting computed tomography (CT) scanner. Powered by AI, it delivers unprecedented imaging precision, streamlines workflows, and supports clinical decision-making. Another highlight is the SOMATOM On.site™, a mobile CT scanner with a telescopic design, enabling accurate imaging directly in critical care settings such as intensive care units and ambulances.

Siemens Healthineers is also showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of imaging solutions, including the MOBILETT Elara Max™ mobile X-ray system, ACUSON Sequoia™ and ACUSON Juniper™ ultrasound platforms, and molecular imagining mini mockups of Symbia Pro.specta™ and Biograph Trinion™. The Diagnostic Experience booth features new laboratory innovations such as the CN-3000 pioneering solutions such as the CN-3000 Atellica coagulation analyzer, Atellica HEMA 580 and Atellica HEMA 530 hematology analyzers, alongside the HEMATEK 3000 sedimentation and Atellica CI chemistry analyzers. These innovations reflect Siemens Healthineers’ full-spectrum diagnostic capabilities, and its mission in supporting the development of Egypt’s healthcare system and providing integrated diagnostic solutions that enable early disease detection, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to high-quality healthcare across Egypt.

Eng. Amro Kandil, CEO and Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, commented: “Our annual participation in Africa Health Excon reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming Egypt’s healthcare sector through innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity building. This year, we are proud to announce the launch of the region’s first center Advanced Imaging Renewal and Enhancement Center for the development and refurbishment of medical imaging devices, right here in Egypt. Established in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population and the Unified Procurement Authority, this center will elevate healthcare service quality by reconditioning medical equipment to global standards—offering cost-effective solutions that meet Egypt’s healthcare needs.” Kandil added: “We also continue to invest in human capital through the expansion of the Siemens Healthineers Academy in Egypt, which is set to become a regional education and development center, serving both Africa and the Middle East. Empowering healthcare professionals is essential to building a sustainable, future-ready healthcare system.”

Diaa El-Shennawy, Head of Sales Public Sector, NGOs & Government Affairs, said: “Africa Health Excon provides a valuable platform to foster collaboration and support Egypt’s healthcare development priorities. At Siemens Healthineers, we remain dedicated to offering tailored solutions that address the unique needs of Egypt’s healthcare system, delivering advanced medical technologies that improve service efficiency and sustainability.”

Siemens Healthineers continues to play an active role in supporting Egypt’s national & presidential healthcare initiatives, including the Women’s Health Initiative and the Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer Initiative. The company is also contributing to the establishment of a nationwide network of specialized stroke centers, offering advanced solutions like the Artis Icono Pro™, which is already operational at the Ain Shams University Stroke Center to enable faster diagnosis and intervention.

Following its acquisition of Varian, Siemens Healthineers has further expanded its portfolio to include cutting-edge cancer treatment solutions and precision medicine, strengthening its ability to provide a fully integrated spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions tailored to Egypt’s evolving healthcare landscape.

Through its continued focus on innovation, partnerships, local capacity building, and broadening access to high-quality healthcare, Siemens Healthineers reaffirms its deep commitment to advancing the sustainability and resilience of Egypt’s healthcare system.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.