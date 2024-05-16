DIRIYAH: Diriyah Company and London Business School have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in training and development and conduct shared research and studies.

This exciting partnership will help Diriyah further enhance the skill set of its highly talented 2,000-strong team and enable both parties to collaborate on highly focused and relevant business research in the future.

The MoU was signed by Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo and François Ortalo-Magné, Dean of London Business School. Diriyah Company was among many leading Saudi organizations participating in the two-day Great Futures conference in Riyadh to strengthen strategic links between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

This new partnership with London Business School adds a new facet to Diriyah Company’s existing relationships with several leading UK businesses that work on diverse projects across Diriyah.

Participation at the high-profile event, which saw more than 300 UK business leaders led by UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, enabled the Diriyah Company to explore new investment opportunities and future collaboration.

The London Business School partnership will facilitate valuable and focused research and provide new learning opportunities for the Diriyah Company team in Riyadh and in London —especially for the 83 percent of Saudis employed by the company.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a critical component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City Of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.