Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, is set to showcase its latest offerings, attractions and unveil Saadiyat Island’s forthcoming ‘Elevate Your Senses’ campaign at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. Scheduled to take place from May 6 - 9 in Dubai, ATM offers unparalleled stage for Miral Destinations to demonstrate its dedication to innovation, excellence, and sustainable tourism.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “As we embark on another exciting journey at the Arabian Travel Market 2024, I am immensely proud of the milestones and transformative experiences we've achieved at Miral Destinations. We're also excited about the return of Yas Island’s Chief Island Officer campaign, with Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds as our global brand ambassador. This collaboration consistently ignited inspiration among visitors, driving them to explore and indulge in our unparalleled offerings. The grand opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was a defining moment, setting a standard for marine life theme parks in the region. We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received in our inaugural year, reaffirming our our dedication to creating lasting memories for visitors of all ages.”

Miral Destinations’ participation at ATM 2024 emphasizes its steadfast dedication to the UAE’s travel and tourism sector. Serving as a hub for various stakeholders from Yas Island and Saadiya Island, visitors can look forward to interactive exhibits and engage representatives from a diverse array of destinations and experiences including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, W Abu Dhabi, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Plaza hotels, Ethara, Etihad Arena among others. In addition, Miral Distinations will also be exhibiting key luxury destinations at the Middle East’s leading beach destination, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Beach Club and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the exhibition, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is launching the ‘Elevate your Senses’ campaign during ATM. As attendees gather to explore the latest trends and innovations in the travel industry, they’ll also have the chance to experience a sneak peek of the sensory journey that Saadiyat Island has curated for its visitors. With its tranquil beaches, world-class museums, upcoming attractions and unforgettable gastronomic delights such as the recently opened SAL, renowed for its sophisticated dining experience and breathtaking beachfront setting, Saadiyat Island promises to captivate the senses and offer unforgettable experiences to all its visitors.

Miral Destinations emphasizes the pivotal role played by both Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in delivering unforgettable experiences for visitors of all backgrounds, reaffirming its commitment to providing unparalleled leisure and entertainment options throughout the region.

For more information please visit https://www.yasisland.com/ and https://www.saadiyatisland.ae/

About Miral Destinations

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, is the trusted one-stop destination partner that inspires and connects people through the power of shared experiences, delivering countless memorable moments and joy to guests across leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Miral Destinations umbrella encompasses the two key destinations; Yas Island, which is home to world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit - home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ and Saadiyat Island, the middle east’s most beautiful beach and cultural destination where transformative luxury is met with a beacon of sophistication and exclusivity.

Miral Destinations aims to contribute to Abu Dhabi achieving international recognition and commercial success, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Amjad Saqer

asaqer@webershandwick.com