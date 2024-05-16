Dubai, UAE: FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, showcased its suite of smart logistics solutions for e-commerce businesses at Seamless Middle East 2024, from May 14 to 16 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Visitors to the FedEx booth H1-A24 explored a range of smart e-commerce solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of e-tailers and their end-consumers. This included FedEx Compatible Solutions, which seamlessly integrates with business applications to streamline supply chain management and enable efficient order fulfillment.

These solutions add to an evolving platform of FedEx digital services, which include WhatsApp notifications for FedEx® Delivery Manager to help recipients plan package deliveries around their busy schedules, and Picture Proof of Delivery for express residential shipments, to ensure peace of mind for both e-commerce merchants and their consumers.

FedEx also sponsored the Seamless E-commerce University, an engaging stage at the conference where experts from various industries shared practical advice on building, launching, and growing profitable businesses. In addition to leading dedicated sessions, FedEx invited some of its customers to take to the stage and share valuable insights.

Delving into how businesses can grow their operations through cross-border trade, FedEx hosted a presentation on ‘Embracing E-commerce: Moving Your Business Online’ as well as a session on ‘Unlocking Growth Opportunities for E-commerce Businesses’, as part of the main conference agenda during the event.

FedEx also moderated a fireside chat titled ‘Startup to Scale-up: Lessons Learned in E-commerce Expansion’ to highlight the significance of logistics in scaling up businesses.

