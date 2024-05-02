Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the availability of its award-winning human-centric security solutions in the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that streamlines and simplifies the process of buying and deploying software products that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By joining the AWS Marketplace, customers benefit from a quick and agile procurement process while maximizing their investment with AWS-spend commitment retirement and consolidated billing. Channel partners can strengthen their business opportunities, close deals 50% faster, and increase their return on investment by more than 200%.

Proofpoint’s award-winning, AI-powered People and Information Protection platforms are fueled by trillions of detected threat activities sourced by one of the most comprehensive data sets in the industry across our 500,000 global customers.

Protecting people: Provides insight and controls to prevent and mitigate the sources of people-based risk such as targeted email and cloud-based threats, including business email compromise, ransomware and credential phishing as well as impersonation attacks and identity risk. We provide actionable visibility to help organizations understand their attack surface—exposing which employees are the most attacked, what threats are targeting them, and which suppliers pose the greatest risk. By stopping more threats before they enter an organization, security teams have fewer incidents to manually triage and manage.

Defending data: Empowers security teams to shift from reactive to proactive data protection with AI-powered adaptive, human-centric data loss prevention to help identify and mitigate risks before they result in a data breach. Our solutions allow customers to detect risky behavior from careless, malicious or compromised users and address insider and data loss risk across cloud, email and endpoint.

“AWS Marketplace has quickly become the cloud marketplace of choice for CIOs thanks to the unparalleled security, governance and procurement benefits it offers organizations,” said Blake Sallé, chief revenue officer at Proofpoint. “As we evaluated how we can expand our presence globally and best serve our customers, partners, and channel partners, it became abundantly clear that the AWS Marketplace was the right place for Proofpoint’s threat and information protection packages. Unlike other solutions that provide fragmented and incomplete protection at higher costs, we deliver comprehensive security that protects organizations’ human layer. AWS offers organizations a frictionless and efficient way to procure our solutions, so they can seamlessly protect what threat actors target the most: their people.”

"We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Proofpoint, bringing world-class, human-centric security solutions to bear for our clients through AWS Marketplace," says Mike Peters, Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Optiv. "As a leading AWS Marketplace channel partner since its inception, we know our clients will appreciate the emphasis on speed-to-value as they address their most challenging cyber risk issues with Proofpoint and Optiv."

Proofpoint’s Human-Centric Security platforms are currently available on the AWS Marketplace in all regions where Proofpoint conducts business. Explore Proofpoint’s unmatched solutions on AWS Marketplace now at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-dcj7rctb55qie.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

