The Sri Lankan government will draft a national cyber security act in May, State Minister for Technology Kanaka Herath said Thursday. During a press conference at the Presidential Media Center, he added that Sri Lankans maintain 74 million accounts across all social media platforms. This increased the need for a national cyber security act, he said. Meanwhile, a bill that amends the Telecommunications Regulatory Act after 28 years, will be presented to the parliament on Friday, he said.

The state minister said the cabinet of ministers has recently approved the National Digital Strategy 2030, which focuses on cyber security, data security, privacy, digital financial services, and the digitization of small and medium-sized businesses. The government will also bring in regulations concerning undersea cables, which are nonexistent at present, he said. (Xinhua)

